Serie A: Zlatan Ibrahimović scores in first start to set up victory for AC Milan over Cagliari

Zlatan Ibrahimović is back.

Ibrahimović scored in his first start back at AC Milan to end the Rossoneri’s goalless run and help them to a 2-0 win at Cagliari in Serie A on Saturday.

The 38-year-old Ibrahimović netted Milan’s second goal in the 64th minute. Theo Hernández put in a cross from the left and Ibrahimović hit it first time into the bottom right corner.

The Swede raised his arms above his head in celebration and then turned to the AC Milan fans, pumping his fist and encouraging their chants for him.

Ibrahimović, who helped Milan to their last Serie A title in 2011, has rejoined the Italian club until the end of the season with an option for another year.

He made his first Serie A appearance in nearly eight years on Monday, coming off the bench in a 0-0 draw at home to Sampdoria.

Ibrahimović played the full 90 minutes in Sardinia and had the best chance of the first half as a header from a tight angle was kept out by a fine fingertip save from Cagliari goalkeeper — and Swedish compatriot — Robin Olsen.

Milan hadn’t scored for three straight matches and it was a stroke of luck which ended that run, right at the start of the second half, as Rafael Leão’s shot took a massive deflection to loop over Olsen.

Ibrahimović thought he had doubled his tally with a diving header late on but it was ruled out for offside.

The win puts Milan four points behind sixth-place Cagliari.

Inter Milan can go three points clear of Juventus at the top of the table with a win over Atalanta later, while third-place Lazio can move to within three points of Juve if it beats Napoli.

