Serie A: Zlatan Ibrahimovic recovering well from calf injury 'without complications', say AC Milan

Reuters Jun 04, 2020 21:24:02 IST

Milan: AC Milan’s veteran forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic is recovering well from a calf muscle injury, the Serie A club said on Thursday.

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is recovering well from a calf muscle injury. Twitter @acmilan

“Ibrahimovic has undergone a check-up following the injury to his right soleus muscle. His recovery is proceeding well, without complications and a new check-up is to be expected in about 10 days,” the club said in a statement, without giving further details.

The 38-year-old Swede, who has sparked a revival at Milan since joining the club for a second stint in January, pulled up after a training session last month.

Milan’s first game following the coronavirus stoppage will be a Coppa Italia semi-final second leg against Juventus on either 12 or 13 June and their first Serie A match is at Lecce on 22 June. The Serie A season will now run until 2 August.

Updated Date: Jun 04, 2020 21:24:02 IST



