Serie A: Zlatan Ibrahimovic nets 500th club goal to help AC Milan beat Crotone
Ibrahimovic reached the landmark in 825 games, having made his professional debut for Swedish club Malmo in 1999.
Milan: AC Milan star Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored the 500th club goal of his career on Sunday against Crotone in Serie A.
The 39-year-old Swede scored after half an hour after combining with Rafael Leao against lowly Crotone at the San Siro for his 82nd goal for the club.
He has played for three Serie A sides, Juventus, Inter and Milan, as well as Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, Barcelona, Ajax and Los Angeles Galaxy.
He later grabbed a second goal in the match against Crotone.
He has now scored 396 league goals, 57 in European competitions and 48 in cup games.
The former Sweden striker returned to Milan in January 2020 and has scored 27 goals in 37 appearances since.
