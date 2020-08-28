Serie A: Zlatan Ibrahimovic agrees to play another season at AC Milan for €7 million, say reports
Ibrahimovic, who turns 39 years in October, on Friday posted a photo of himself on social media wearing an AC Milan jersey with the number 11 written over the 21
Milan: Zlatan Ibrahimovic will remain at AC Milan next season having reached agreement on a new deal reportedly worth € 7 million ($8.3m) without bonuses, according to multiple reports in Italy on Friday.
Ibrahimovic, who turns 39 years in October, on Friday posted a photo of himself on social media wearing an AC Milan jersey with the number 11 written over the 21, and his arms wide: "As I said, I'm just warming up".
Like I said im just warming up @acmilan pic.twitter.com/lAKo0WnkFx
— Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) August 28, 2020
The Swedish forward also posted a photo showing him lying relaxing with the caption "The quiet before the storm".
The Calm before the Storm pic.twitter.com/HfSaUhHuuS
— Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) August 27, 2020
Ibrahimovic rejoined Milan in January on a six-month contract after leaving Los Angeles Galaxy, on a deal worth 3.5 million euros ($3.9 million) with the option for an additional season.
The former Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona player had a big impact, scoring 11 goals in 20 games.
"I think that we can all see that Ibra has played an important part in our season and our growth," AC Milan CEO Ivan Gazidis said this week.
"We are doing everything we can to see that this can continue."
The former seven-time European champions moved up from 11th on his arrival to sixth, finishing the season on a 13-game unbeaten run.
Ibrahimovic helped AC Milan to the last of their 18 Serie A titles in 2011.
He also won three league titles with Inter Milan and two with Juventus which were both revoked because of the 'Calciopoli' match-fixing scandal.
The Italian season kicks off again on 19 September.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Serie A: Paulo Dybala stays, Gonzalo Higuain out as Andrea Pirlo vows to bring joy back to tired Juventus
On his appointment, Pirlo said: "I think I'm in the right place at the right time. I want to bring back to Juventus some of that enthusiasm that has been lacking recently."
Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo says he wants to 'break records and conquer the world' next season
Ronaldo achieved some landmarks last term becoming the first player to score 10 or more Champions League goals for three different clubs.
Serie A: Spezia promoted to Italy's top division despite defeat in second leg of playoff final
Spezia were founded in 1906 and last played in Italy's first division in the 1920s, before the Serie A was formed.