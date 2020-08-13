Serie A: World Cup-winning midfielder Blaise Matuidi leaves Juventus after three years at the club

Blaise Matuidi played 98 games for Juventus in Serie A and 133 times in all competitions in his three years at the club, second only to Argentine forward Paulo Dybala (134).

Milan: France's World Cup-winning midfielder Blaise Matuidi is leaving Juventus by mutual consent after three years, the Italian champions announced on Wednesday.

Matuidi, 33, joined the Turin giants from Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 and had one year left on his contract.

It is reported he is set to move to the United States to join David Beckham's Major League Soccer club Inter Miami.

"Blaise Matuidi and Juventus say goodbye with the consensual termination of the player’s contract," Juventus said in a statement.

"With our colours on his back, he fought and played his heart out in every single game; placing constant pressure on the opponents, tearing apart the run of play and ever so eloquently relaunching the ball into action."

Matudi, who played in the 2018 World Cup final when France beat Croatia 4-2, won three Serie A titles, one Italian Cup and the Italian Super Cup at Juventus.

Avoir été un membre de la famille @juventusfc est un rêve devenu réalité, un honneur. J'ai découvert une institution incroyable, des coéquipiers qui sont devenus plus que cela. Je resterai toujours votre fan numéro 1, ou plutôt numéro 14 Merci, vraiment #FinoAllaFine pic.twitter.com/xGEURvBB7i — Blaise Matuidi (@MATUIDIBlaise) August 12, 2020

He also won four Ligue 1 titles during six years at PSG, having previously played for French clubs Troyes and Saint Etienne.

Matuidi played 98 games for Juventus in Serie A and 133 times in all competitions, second only to Argentine forward Paulo Dybala (134).

He helped Juventus win a ninth Serie A title in a row this season.

But the club's failure to advance past the Champions League last 16 led to the sacking of coach Maurizio Sarri after a single season. He has been replaced by former Juventus and Italy star Andrea Pirlo.

"To have been a member of the Juventus family is a dream come true, an honour," Matuidi wrote on Instagram.

"I discovered an incredible institution, teammates who have become more than that.

"I will always remain your number 1 fan, or rather number 14. Thank you Juventus, a very real thank you."