Milan: Juventus women sealed a fourth consecutive Serie A title on Saturday after their men's team's nine-year record run was ended.

Italian forwards Cristiana Girelli and Barbara Bonansea's first-half goals sealed a 2-0 win over Napoli to claim the title with two games to spare.

The Turin giants have dominated Italian women's football since being founded in 2017.

This season they won all 20 games so far in the league.

However, they were denied the double after exiting the Italian Cup in the semi-finals to Roma who meet AC Milan in the final on 30 May.