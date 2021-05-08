Sports

Serie A Women: Juventus crowned champions for fourth season running after winning 20 straight matches

Italian forwards Cristiana Girelli and Barbara Bonansea's first-half goals sealed a 2-0 win over Napoli to claim the title with two games to spare.

Agence France-Presse May 08, 2021 19:45:52 IST
Juventus Women celebrate winning their fourth consecutive Serie A title with coach Rita Guarino. Twitter@FIGCfemminile

Milan: Juventus women sealed a fourth consecutive Serie A title on Saturday after their men's team's nine-year record run was ended.

The Turin giants have dominated Italian women's football since being founded in 2017.

This season they won all 20 games so far in the league.

However, they were denied the double after exiting the Italian Cup in the semi-finals to Roma who meet AC Milan in the final on 30 May.

Updated Date: May 08, 2021 19:45:52 IST

