Serie A: Verona, Cagliari sack coaches just three games into the new season
Verona's Eusebio Di Francesco and Cagliari's Leonardo Semplici have been shown the door after poor starts to the 2021-22 season, the latter winless after three games.
Rome: Eusebio Di Francesco and Leonardo Semplici have both been sacked after just four matches in charge of Verona and Cagliari, the two Serie A clubs announced on Tuesday.
The pair were dismissed after defeats in their most recent matches.
Verona lost their third straight league match 1-0 to Bologna on Monday, which leaves them with no points.
Cagliari lost 3-2 at home to Genoa on Sunday, have just a point from their three opening league matches and sit 17th in Italy's top flight.
Di Francesco, 52, arrived at Verona this summer trying to rebuild his managerial career following disappointing spells in charge of Sampdoria and Cagliari.
He was followed at Cagliari by the 54-year-old Semplici, who, after being sacked by SPAL, managed to save the Sardinian side from relegation last season after Di Francesco was shown the door in February.
Di Francesco made a name for himself by taking Sassuolo to Europe for the first time in their history in 2016 and two years later leading Roma to the semi-finals of the Champions League.
Verona host Roma in their next Serie A fixture on Sunday evening, while Cagliari travel to Rome to face Lazio.
also read
Serie A: Striker Olivier Giroud tests positive for COVID-19, announce AC Milan
Milan also said that Giroud "has not had contact with the rest of the team since the league match against Cagliari".
Serie A: Napoli's Koulibaly strikes late to heap more misery on Juventus; Fiorentina beat Atalanta
After netting the winner he snatched a camera from a pitch-side photographer to take a snap of the celebrating fans behind the goal.
Serie A: El Shaarawy's last-gasp winner takes Roma to top of league table; Zlatan scores on comeback
Roma lead the Serie A table with three wins and 9 points. AC Milan also have three wins from as many matches.