Serie A: Two Roma youth players test positive for COVID-19, clubs training activities suspended till 24 August

Roma have not named the players but say they are asymptomatic and have begun self-isolating.

Two players from Roma’s youth team have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Italian football club has not named the players but says they are asymptomatic and have begun self-isolating.

Roma says “those who have come into contact with the two individuals have been traced and notified” and adds that “a deep clean and disinfection of the club’s training facilities has also already begun.”

The two players, their teammates and the youth team staff will undergo further tests.

The team’s training activities have been suspended until at least 24 August.

The 2020/21 season of Serie A is scheduled to begin on 19 September.