Serie A: Spezia promoted to Italy's top division despite defeat in second leg of playoff final

Spezia were founded in 1906 and last played in Italy's first division in the 1920s, before the Serie A was formed.

The Associated Press August 21, 2020 09:50:14 IST
Spezia were promoted to Italy's Serie A for the first time on Thursday.

Spezia lost 1-0 to Frosinone in the second leg of the Serie B playoff final, which finished 1-1 on aggregate. However, Spezia was promoted on the tiebreaker rule of having finished higher in the table in the regular season. Spezia finished third and Frosinone eighth.

The other promoted teams are Benevento, which won Serie B by 18 points, and Crotone.

Updated Date: August 21, 2020 09:50:14 IST

