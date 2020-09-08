Serie A: Serbia defender Aleksandar Kolarov joins Inter Milan from top-flight rivals AS Roma
The length of Kolarov’s contract has not been announced but reports says it is one year with the Nerazzurri with the option for a second season.
Inter Milan completed the signing of Serbia captain Aleksandar Kolarov from Serie A rivals Roma on Tuesday.
Inter paid Roma a fee of €1.5 million ($1.8 million) for the 34-year-old defender plus up to €500,000 ($590,000) in bonuses.
Kolarov joined Roma from Manchester City in 2017 and scored 19 times in 132 appearances for the capital club.
Inter finished second in Serie A last season, a point behind Juventus, and reached the final of the Europa League in Antonio Conte’s first campaign in charge.
