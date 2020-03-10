Serie A: Sassuolo striker comforts fans as Italian league is suspended due to coronavirus outbreak

Reggio Emilia: In what was the last Serie A game for several weeks, Sassuolo striker Francesco Caputo sent a comforting message after scoring the first of his two goals in a 3-0 win over Brescia on Monday.

Caputo displayed a sign that read “It will all be OK. #Stayathome” in Italian.

While the Mapei stadium was empty of fans as part of anti-virus measures, Caputo made sure to show the sign to a TV camera for spectators watching at home.

All the sporting events and travel in Italy has been banned by Premier Giuseppe Conte. A new government decree that will come into effect Tuesday and last until 3 April will stop games in Italy's top football division and preparatory events for the Tokyo Olympics.

About 16 million people have been put under a widespread lockdown in northern Italy.

Jérémie Boga scored Sassuolo’s third goal, completing a run by shooting in between three defenders.

Sassuolo moved up to 11th place while Brescia remained last.

The game had been postponed from 1 March.

