Serie A: Sassuolo striker comforts fans as Italian league is suspended due to coronavirus outbreak

Sports The Associated Press Mar 10, 2020 08:47:05 IST

  • Sassuolo won by 3-0 against Brescia before Serie A was suspended due to coronavirus outbreak in Italy

  • Sassuolo striker Francesco Caputo displayed a sign that read 'It will all be OK. #Stayathome' in Italian

  • While the Mapei stadium was empty of fans as part of anti-virus measures, Caputo made sure to show the sign to a TV camera for spectators watching at home

Reggio Emilia: In what was the last Serie A game for several weeks, Sassuolo striker Francesco Caputo sent a comforting message after scoring the first of his two goals in a 3-0 win over Brescia on Monday.

Caputo displayed a sign that read “It will all be OK. #Stayathome” in Italian.

Serie A: Sassuolo striker comforts fans as Italian league is suspended due to coronavirus outbreak

Sassuolo striker Francesco Caputo in action against Brescia. AP

While the Mapei stadium was empty of fans as part of anti-virus measures, Caputo made sure to show the sign to a TV camera for spectators watching at home.

All the sporting events and travel in Italy has been banned by Premier Giuseppe Conte. A new government decree that will come into effect Tuesday and last until 3 April will stop games in Italy's top football division and preparatory events for the Tokyo Olympics.

About 16 million people have been put under a widespread lockdown in northern Italy.

Jérémie Boga scored Sassuolo’s third goal, completing a run by shooting in between three defenders.

Sassuolo moved up to 11th place while Brescia remained last.

The game had been postponed from 1 March.

Updated Date: Mar 10, 2020 08:47:05 IST

