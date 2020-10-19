Serie A: Sassuolo climb to second after beating Bologna; Edin Dzeko scores brace in Roma's comeback win over Benevento

Roberto de Zerbi's Sassuolo had been trailing 3-1 after an hour, but three substitutions, including a first start for French midfielder Maxime Lopez, rescued three points for the visitors.

Milan: Sassuolo moved second in Serie A on Sunday behind leaders AC Milan after a thrilling 4-3 win at Bologna as Roma also staged a 5-2 comeback against promoted Benevento.

Roberto de Zerbi's Sassuolo had been trailing 3-1 after an hour, but three substitutions, including a first start for French midfielder Maxime Lopez, rescued three points for the visitors.

Francesco Caputo set up Filip Djuricic to make it 3-2 after 64 minutes and six minutes later Caputo nodded in the equaliser following a poor clearance from Bologna forward Rodrigo Palacio.

Japan defender Takehiro Tomiyasu handed Sassuolo their third win this season after accidently turning into his own net with 20 minutes to go.

"It was a wonderful fightback from two goals down," said De Zerbi.

"But we haven't done anything yet. There are difficult matches ahead."

Sassuolo have ten points from four games and move two points behind AC Milan, who beat city rivals Inter Milan 2-1 on Saturday thanks to a Zlatan Ibrahimovic double.

Atalanta drop to third after losing 4-1 to Napoli who are fourth, equal on points with champions Juventus.

Playing without quarantined Cristiano Ronaldo, Juve settled for a 1-1 draw at Crotone before their Champions League opener on Tuesday against Dynamo Kiev in Ukraine.

Inter Milan are sixth just ahead of Roma, with both teams on seven points.

In Rome, Bosnian forward Dzeko scored twice as the capital side earned back-to-back wins despite an early scare after Gianluca Caprari put Benevento ahead after five minutes.

Former Chelsea forward Pedro got his first goal in the Stadio Olimpico off a Lorenzo Pellegrini cross after half an hour with Dzeko adding another, four minutes later.

A Jordan Veretout penalty, a second Dzeko goal after 76 minutes, and an impressive solo run from Carles Perez before the whistle sealed victory.

"We always had control of the game, with little danger," insisted Roma coach Paulo Fonseca.

"Now we have a lot of games in a short space of time and need to manage our energy, but I’m confident," he added of next week's Europa League action and league trip to AC Milan.

"The result is deceiving," said Benevento coach Filippo Inzaghi.

"For a newly promoted team, playing such a match is a great satisfaction."

In Udine, Uruguayan forward Ignacio Pusetto's late winner earned a first win this season for Udinese, 3-2 over coronavirus-hit Parma, missing seven players.

Fiorentina threw away a two-goal lead, going two goals up after four minutes through Germán Pezzella and Cristiano Biraghi before settling for a 2-2 draw at promoted Spezia.

Daniele Verde struck six minutes before the break with Diego Farias earning the point for Spezia with 15 minutes to go.

In Turin, an Andrea Belotti brace was not enough to secure a first win this season for Torino, who slumped 3-2 to Cagliari.

Giovanni Simeone replied with a double for the Sardinians including the winner with 20 minutes to go.

Torino coach Marco Giampaolo's job now looks at risk after a third defeat leaves the northerners bottom of the table without a point.