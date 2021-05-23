Serie A: Sampdoria beat Parma 3-0 in Claudio Ranieri's last match in charge
Parma finished three points below 19th-place Crotone, which hit the crossbar in a 0-0 draw at home to Fiorentina.
Parma finished bottom of Serie A after losing 3-0 at Sampdoria in the final round on Saturday in what was home coach Claudio Ranieri’s last match in charge.
Sampdoria veteran Fabio Quagliarella marked his 500th Serie A appearance with his 177th league goal to set his side on the way to victory.
The 38-year-old Quagliarella scored in the 20th minute and Omar Colley doubled Samp’s lead on the stroke of halftime. Manolo Gabbiadini netted a wonderful third after the break.
Ranieri announced on Friday that this will be his final match with Sampdoria after failing to get his contract extended despite leading the club to a top-half finish.
Parma finished three points below 19th-place Crotone, which hit the crossbar in a 0-0 draw at home to Fiorentina.
Genoa held on to win 1-0 at Cagliari despite playing the final seven minutes with 10 men after midfielder Valon Behrami was sent off following a second bookable offense.
Eldor Shomurodov scored the only goal of the game in the 15th minute.
also read
Serie A: Benevento relegated after Torino avoid drop with goalless draw against Lazio
Benevento drop back to Serie B after just one season along with already demoted Crotone and Parma.
Serie A: Juventus will be thrown out if they don’t officially withdraw from Super League, warns FIGC
Juve, alongside Barcelona and Real Madrid, defended the aborted competition and said they had received "unacceptable" threats from UEFA and FIFA.
Serie A: Juan Cuadrado brace keeps Juventus in Champions League race with win over Inter Milan; Atalanta qualifies
Juan Cuadrado scored twice for Juventus, converting a clinching penalty kick in the 88th minute. Juventus rose to fourth ahead of their final game at Bologna next weekend.