Serie A: Ruslan Malinovskyi, Alejandro Gomez power Atalanta to win over Parma; Inter beat Napoli

Milan: Atalanta maintained its hopes of finishing second in Serie A as it came from behind to win 2-1 at Parma on Tuesday in the penultimate round of the season.

Ruslan Malinovskyi and Alejandro “Papu” Gomez scored in the second half after former Atalanta midfielder Dejan Kulusevski had given Parma the lead.

Atalanta remained a point behind second-place Inter, which beat Napoli 2-0. Inter visits Atalanta in its last match on Saturday.

Lazio is four points below Inter. It hosts already-relegated Brescia on Wednesday before ending its season at Napoli.

Juventus clinched a record-extending ninth successive Serie A title on Sunday but high-scoring Atalanta was targeting second spot and aiming to reach 100 league goals this season.

However, it was a lackluster start from the visitors and Kulusevski fired Parma in front two minutes from halftime, following a through-ball from Gervinho. The 20-year-old had earlier hit the post.

Kulusevski made only three substitute appearances for Atalanta before moving to Parma on loan last year. The Sweden international impressed so much that Juventus signed him in January but loaned him back to Parma for the rest of the season.

Atalanta was unbeaten since the restart of Serie A and it leveled in the 70th minute with a free kick from Malinovskyi.

Gomez scored what was to prove the winner six minutes from time, nutmegging Jasmin Kurtić and driving into the bottom left corner. It was the Atalanta captain’s first goal since the two sides met in January.

It was a frantic final few minutes that included Atalanta defender Hans Hateboer clearing a shot off the line.

Inter also enhanced its chances of claiming second spot and avenged last month's Italian Cup semifinal defeat to Napoli, which went on to lift the trophy.

Inter was aggressive from the start and took the lead in the 11th minute. Marcelo Brozović's cross went over the head of Romelu Lukaku but was put back into the center by Cristiano Biraghi for Danilo D’Ambrosio to slot home.

Napoli forced Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanović into a series of good saves before Inter all but sealed the result with a stunning goal from Lautaro Martínez. The Argentina forward gathered the ball in midfield, raced forward and curled into the bottom right corner from 20 yards out.