Serie A: Relegation-threatened Empoli fire coach Giuseppe Iachini, rehire former boss Aurelio Andreazzoli

Empoli: Relegation-threatened Empoli have fired coach Giuseppe Iachini and brought back Aurelio Andreazzoli.

The club made the decision two days after Empoli lost at Roma 2-1 to leave it a point above the relegation zone.

Iachini replaced Andreazzoli in November after Empoli won only one of 11 matches in Serie A under the 65-year-old coach, who had led the Tuscan team to the Serie B title and direct promotion last season.

Iachini steered Empoli to three wins and a draw in his first four matches but has won only one of 12 since.

Empoli next play Frosinone, who are five points below them in the table, before travelling to Serie A leaders Juventus after the international break.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.