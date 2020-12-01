Serie A: Neither coach on sidelines as Torino, Sampdoria share spoils; Gervinho's brace helps Parma beat Genoa
Neither coach was on the sidelines as Torino and Sampdoria drew 2-2 in Serie A. Meanwhile, Gervinho scored twice to help Parma beat Genoa 2-1.
Turin: Neither coach was on the sidelines as Torino and Sampdoria drew 2-2 in Serie A on Monday.
Sampdoria’s Claudio Ranieri was in the stands in Turin after being sent off against Bologna, while Torino counterpart Marco Giampaolo was at home with the coronavirus .
Torino remained in the relegation zone, a point above Genoa, who lost at home to Parma 2-1.
Torino thought it took an early lead but Andrea Belotti’s goal was ruled out for offside. He did open the scoring in the 25th minute following a great solo run from Wilfried Singo.
Sampdoria hadn’t had a shot on target but scored two quickfire goals in the second half. Antonio Candreva leveled in the 54th and turned provider nine minutes later with a ball over the top for former Torino forward Fabio Quagliarella.
But Soualiho Meite headed in a corner in the 77th to set up a frantic finale.
Relegation battle
Gervinho scored twice to help Parma record only their second win of the season and move three points above the drop zone.
Gervinho scored early in each half and also hit the crossbar.
Eldor Shomurodov pulled one back for Genoa in the 50th with his first goal for the club.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo-less Juventus held by Benevento; Inter Milan score three past Sassuolo
Inter played with the ferocity coach Antonio Conte had been demanding and Sassuolo barely had a sight of goal apart from a curled effort from Filip Đuričić that hit the outside of the right post.
Serie A: AC Milan pull five points clear on top of standings; Lazio lose to Udinese at home
AC Milan pulled five points clear of city rivals Inter Milan and Sassuolo, with AS Roma and Juventus six points adrift.
What to watch in European football today: Leicester hoping to spoil Liverpool's record, Milan to test unbeaten run against Napoli
Liverpool have not lost their last 63 league games at home. That matches a club record set in December 1980 which was ended by a defeat to Leicester.