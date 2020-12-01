Serie A: Neither coach on sidelines as Torino, Sampdoria share spoils; Gervinho's brace helps Parma beat Genoa

Neither coach was on the sidelines as Torino and Sampdoria drew 2-2 in Serie A. Meanwhile, Gervinho scored twice to help Parma beat Genoa 2-1.

Turin: Neither coach was on the sidelines as Torino and Sampdoria drew 2-2 in Serie A on Monday.

Sampdoria’s Claudio Ranieri was in the stands in Turin after being sent off against Bologna, while Torino counterpart Marco Giampaolo was at home with the coronavirus .

Torino remained in the relegation zone, a point above Genoa, who lost at home to Parma 2-1.

Torino thought it took an early lead but Andrea Belotti’s goal was ruled out for offside. He did open the scoring in the 25th minute following a great solo run from Wilfried Singo.

Sampdoria hadn’t had a shot on target but scored two quickfire goals in the second half. Antonio Candreva leveled in the 54th and turned provider nine minutes later with a ball over the top for former Torino forward Fabio Quagliarella.

But Soualiho Meite headed in a corner in the 77th to set up a frantic finale.

Relegation battle

Gervinho scored twice to help Parma record only their second win of the season and move three points above the drop zone.

Gervinho scored early in each half and also hit the crossbar.

Eldor Shomurodov pulled one back for Genoa in the 50th with his first goal for the club.