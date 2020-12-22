Serie A: Napoli win appeal over Juventus no-show in October due to coronavirus cases
Napoli were punished with an automatic 3-0 defeat and also docked one point for not attending the planned match.
Rome: Napoli on Tuesday won their appeal over a 3-0 defeat and one-point deduction for failing to turn up to play Juventus because of coronavirus cases.
Napoli took their case to the Sports Guarantee Board of the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI), they highest level of sporting justice in Italy, after having previous appeals against the ruling rejected by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) and Serie A.
CONI said in a statement they "accepted the appeal presented by Napoli and annulled without postponement the decision of the Sports Court of Appeal at the FIGC ... including the penalty of losing the match Juventus-Napoli and the deduction of one point."
The 4 October fixture had been abandoned rather than called off when Napoli did not travel to Turin.
Napoli were punished with an automatic 3-0 defeat and also docked one point for not attending the planned match.
They had argued they were ordered not to travel by the local health authority due to Piotr Zielinski and Eljif Elmas testing positive for COVID-19 .
The match was scheduled just days after Napoli had played Genoa, who subsequently recorded over a dozen COVID cases within their squad.
Italian media report that the match at Juve's Allianz Stadium will be newly scheduled for 13 January.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
COVID-19 Outbreak: Six flyers from UK test positive in Delhi, Chennai; samples will be checked for new virus strain
It is not presently clear if the passengers have a highly infectious strain of the virus that has been widely reported in Britain
Serie A: Romelu Lukaku converts pentalty to help Inter Milan beat Napoli; Juventus draw with Atalanta
Defending champions Juventus sit three points behind Inter after Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty in a 1-1 home draw with Atalanta.
Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool in action in Premier League; Real Sociedad eye top spot in LaLiga
Tottenham and Liverpool return to Premier League action after seeing their biggest title rivals drop points on Saturday.