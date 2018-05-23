You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Serie A: Napoli president confirms Maurizio Sarri's departure from club; Carlo Ancelotti expected to take over

Sports AFP May 23, 2018 22:40:57 IST

Milan: Maurizio Sarri's departure as Napoli coach was confirmed Wednesday by club president Aurelio De Laurentiis hours after Carlo Ancelotti agreed to take over.

"I'd like to thank Maurizio Sarri for his valuable contribution to the Napoli cause," De Laurentiis said in a brief Twitter message.

File image of Italian manager Maurizio Sarri. AFP

File image of Italian manager Maurizio Sarri. AFP

"He brought joy and prestige to Naples and Napoli fans all over the world with an entertaining brand of football that drew praise from all quarters. Well done, Maurizio -- Aurelio De Laurentiis."

Sarri guided Napoli to second place in Serie A for the second time since taking over, and this season they achieved a club record 91 points in a season.

But the club's film producer boss De Laurentiis lost patience with Sarri's indecision over his future.

The 59-year-old joined Napoli three years ago and had been under contract until 2020.

Sarri, a former banker, has been linked with a move to both Chelsea and Zenit Saint Petersburg.

The Russian club have been without a coach since Roberto Mancini returned to take over the Italian national team.

According to Sky Sports Italia, Zenit have invited the Napoli coach to Russia to see Saint Petersburg and their training facilities.

The Russian club are willing to pay his eight-million-euro ($9.4 million) release clause and would offer him a contract worth six million euros per season plus bonuses.

Former Chelsea and Real Madrid boss Ancelotti, who was sacked by Bayern Munich last September, is said to have agreed a two-year contract with an option for a third.


Updated Date: May 23, 2018 22:40 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bham open up about selfie culture, online trolls



Top Stories




Cricket Scores