Serie A: Napoli captain Marek Hamsik seals move to Chinese Super League club Dalian Yifang, claims lawyer

Roma: Napoli captain Marek Hamsik has sealed his move to Chinese Super League club Dalian Yifang, the Serie A side's lawyer told Italian radio on Wednesday.

"Hamsik is a Dalian player from 20:30 (1930 GMT) this evening," Napoli lawyer Mattia Grassani told Radio Kiss Kiss.

The Slovakian, who is currently in the city where he was born, Banska Bystrica, will arrive in China on Friday.

Napoli had initially suspended the deal because of a problem with agreed "payment methods" with the Chinese club who are coached by German Bernd Schuster.

Gazzetta Dello Sport reported on Wednesday that under the renegotiated deal the 20-million-euro ($22.6 million) fee will be paid in two instalments – five million euros immediately and another 15 million euros already guaranteed within a year.

Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis had also demanded additional bank guarantees from the Chinese club.

Hamsik, 31, capped 111 times for Slovakia, has played for Napoli since 2007.

He scored 121 goals in 520 appearances and last season overtook legend Diego Maradona (115) as the club's record goalscorer.

The three-year deal will reportedly earn him an annual salary of nine million euros ($10.2 million) – three times what he earns in Italy.

Hamsik helped the club win two Coppa Italia titles, in 2012 and 2014, and the 2014 Supercoppa Italiana.

Napoli – who last won Serie A in 1990 – are second in Serie A, 11 points adrift of leaders Juventus.

