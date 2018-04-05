Serie A: Mauro Icardi's goal disallowed as Inter, AC Milan share spoils in derby

Milan: Captain Mauro Icardi missed a sitter and had a goal disallowed by the video assistant referee as Inter Milan drew 0-0 with AC Milan in the rain on Wednesday.

Inter remain fourth in the final Champions League qualifying spot, one point behind Roma, with AC Milan's hopes of elite European football next season taking a knock as they remain sixth.

Inter thought they had taken the lead on 38 minutes when Icardi latched onto a Antontio Candreva through ball and tucked it away under AC Milan captain Leonardi Bonucci's leg, but VAR ruled the Argentine to be offside.

Icardi – who has scored 24 times in Serie A this season – proved wasteful again missing two chances in the second half, the first with the goal at his mercy.

"These things happen, I'm only sorry because winning could be important for Inter," said coach Luciano Spalletti.

The Inter coach believes however his side are "even better" than the start of the season when they went unbeaten until December 16.

"In the first few months I was very critical because even when we won, we didn't play very well," he said.

"I'm happy with what the guys are doing, now I see a team that has character and knows where it wants to go."

In Inter's previous three games they held title-chasing Napoli to a goalless draw and claimed back-to-back wins over Sampdoria and Verona, scoring eight goals in the process.

Milan were on a 10-match unbeaten run until losing 3-1 to champions Juventus in Turin at the weekend.

But Spalletti believes their city rivals are still in the running for the Champions League places despite being eight points adrift.

"AC Milan is a direct competitor, winning today we would have cut them out, but they are still there," added Spalletti.

The Milan derby had been rescheduled after last month's game was postponed following the death of Fiorentina captain Davide Astori, a former AC Milan player.

And before the game the fans in the San Siro joined in the minute's applause to honour another former Milan player and ex-England captain Ray Wilkins, who died earlier in the day aged 61.

Still hope for Milan

Inter's Marcelo Brozovic and Candreva had early shots on goal but AC Milan went close on 21 minutes when Bonucci's header from a free-kick was diverted away by the outstretched hand of Samir Handanovic.

After the break Inter threatened again when midfielder Ivan Perisic's cross bounced off the bar, with Milan's Patrick Cutrone's acrobatic goal after 68 minutes also deemed to be offside.

"I'm happy with this point," said AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso.

"We risked conceding more than one goal. Inter deserved something more, they really made us suffer.

"I congratulate Inter for the match, they've changed something and in the last few games and found mechanisms that can put you in great difficulty."

He added: "We'll fight for a Champions League qualifying spot while there is still hope."

Inter next travel to Torino, who beat Crotone 4-1 thanks to an Andrea Belotti hat-trick on Wednesday, while Milan host Sassuolo who were held 1-1 by Chievo.

Earlier, in a clash between the bottom teams, Mali forward Cheick Diabate scored a brace as Benevento beat Verona 3-0 for just their fourth win of the season.

Benevento remain bottom with 13 points from 30 games with the loss a blow for Verona's hopes of staying in the top flight.