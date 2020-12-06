Serie A match between Udinese, Atalanta postponed due to heavy rain
The referee initially delayed the kick-off but almost an hour later called off the game as the rain fell harder and there was no sight of an improvement.
Rome: Sunday's Serie A match between Udinese and Atalanta was postponed after heavy rain made the pitch unplayable.
"It's official, the match is postponed," announced the Bergamo club on Twitter.
The postponement could be a blessing in disguise for Atalanta, several of whose key players have been showing signs of fatigue for a few weeks.
They head to Amsterdam on Wednesday needing a draw or a victory against Ajax to book their place in the last 16 of the Champions League.
