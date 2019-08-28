You are here:
Serie A: Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez arrives in Italy ahead of Inter Milan move, according to reports

Sports Agence France-Presse Aug 28, 2019 23:10:37 IST

  • Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez arrived in Milan on Wednesday ahead of a reported one-year loan move to Inter, according to multiple reports

  • Sanchez will link up with Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku — a 65-million-euro ($73 million) close-season signing from Manchester United

  • Antonio Conte's reign as Inter coach got off to a perfect start with a 4-0 win over promoted Lecce on Monday

Milan: Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez arrived in Milan on Wednesday ahead of a reported one-year loan move to Inter, according to multiple reports.

File image of Alexis Sanchez, Reuters

The 30-year-old was photographed waving to fans at the airport and was whisked away for a medical before signing a contract later in the day, Sky Sports Italia and Gazzetta Dello Sport reported.

Sanchez will link up with Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku — a 65-million-euro ($73 million) close-season signing from Manchester United — who scored on his debut for Inter on Monday.

Sanchez joined United from Arsenal in January 2018 but has scored just three Premier League goals in 32 appearances.

Antonio Conte's reign as Inter coach got off to a perfect start with a 4-0 win over promoted Lecce on Monday.

Inter last won Serie A in 2010 under Jose Mourinho, and have been remodelled by former Italy and Chelsea boss Conte, who replaced Luciano Spalletti after the Chinese-owned club finish fourth last season.

Inter travel to Cagliari in Serie A on Sunday.

Updated Date: Aug 28, 2019 23:10:37 IST

