Serie A: League chief Paolo Dal Pino tests positive for COVID-19, FIGC president Gabriele Gravina in isolation
Lega Serie A chief Paolo Dal Pino has tested positive for coronavirus, sending Italian Football Federation (FIGC) president Gabriele Gravina into isolation too, both organisations said Tuesday.
"President Paolo Dal Pino tested positive for COVID-19 following a swab carried out yesterday (Monday)," the Italian top-flight said in a statement.
"Asymptomatic and in isolation at home, he will follow the procedures set out in the health protocol."
As a result of 58-year-old Dal Pino's positive, the FIGC said Gravina, 67, "for prudential purposes, in the absence of symptoms" had also decided to self isolate.
