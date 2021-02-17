Serie A: Lazio's Manuel Lazzari suspended for one game for making blasphemous comments
Roma's Bryan Cristante was handed the same suspension in December after reacting to scoring an own goal.
Lazio winger Manuel Lazzari has joined Roma's Bryan Cristante in being banned for a game for making blasphemous comments during a match, Serie A announced on Tuesday.
Lazzari's remarks, which came during the second-half of Sunday's loss at Inter Milan at an almost empty San Siro, were picked up on television.
Cristante was handed the same suspension in December after reacting to scoring an own goal.
Juventus' Gianluigi Buffon was the subject of an investigation for the same reason in the same month but has yet to be sanctioned for remarks caught on an audio recording.
Two further probes from the Italian football federation are underway after the use of the technology.
The first concerns an altercation between Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku and AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic in January.
The second surrounds exchanges between Inter coach Antonio Conte and Juve president Andre Agnelli last week.
On Saturday, former Juve boss Conte apologised for "reacting badly to provocation" during the draw at the Allianz Stadium.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Coppa Italia: Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte apologises for 'reacting badly to provocation' in Juventus defeat
Ex-Juve boss Conte appeared to show the finger to his former club's directors at half-time, while footage from broadcaster RAI at the end of the match showed the hosts' chairman Andrea Agnelli apparently telling Conte to "shut up".
Serie A: Ismael Bennacer credits vocal Zlatan Ibrahimovic with inspiring AC Milan's young guns
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been a talismanic figure since returning to AC Milan in January 2020, reviving the fallen European giants.
Serie A: Spezia stun league leaders AC Milan 2-0; Lorenzo Insigne scores lone goal as Napoli beat Juventus
Torino drew a fifth successive match as they were held by Genoa to 0-0.