Serie A: Lazio squander chance to move into second place in league table after goalless draw against Hellas Verona

Sports The Associated Press Feb 06, 2020 08:23:56 IST

  • Lazio were held to a 0-0 draw at home by Hellas Verona on Wednesday, wasting a chance to move into second place in Serie A.

  • The game had been postponed from December when Lazio was busy with the Europa League and the Italian Super Cup.

  • Promoted Verona, which extended their unbeaten run to seven games, is ninth.

Milan: Lazio were held to a 0-0 draw at home by Hellas Verona on Wednesday, wasting a chance to move into second place in Serie A.

The game had been postponed from December when Lazio was busy with the Europa League and the Italian Super Cup.

While Lazio extended their unbeaten run to 17 matches, the Roman team remained one point behind second-place Inter Milan and four points behind eight-time defending champion Juventus.

Lazio midfielder Luis Alberto hit the post once in each half.

Promoted Verona, which extended their unbeaten run to seven games, is ninth.

Updated Date: Feb 06, 2020 08:23:56 IST

