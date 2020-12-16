Serie A: Lazio held to 1-1 draw at Benevento; Crotone versus Udinese finishes in draw too
Benevento is coached by Filippo Inzaghi while the younger Simone Inzaghi is in charge at Lazio.
Milan: Lazio was held to a 1-1 draw at Benevento in Serie A on Tuesday in a match between teams coached by brothers.
It was only the second time the two had faced each other as coaches. Simone Inzaghi won the only previous meeting when his Lazio side beat Filippo Inzaghi's Bologna 2-0 in December 2018.
The brothers normally talk every day on the phone.
“Facing him always makes me emotional, it's not a match like all the others,” Simone Inzaghi said. “We are adversaries for 90 minutes and then we hug each other.”
Lazio, which recently advanced to the Champions League knockout stage for the first time in 20 years, is eighth in Serie A, six points above Benevento.
Lazio had won only one of it past five matches in all competitions and started aggressively as Luis Alberto hit the post before Ciro Immobile fired the capital side in front with a spectacular volley following a cross from Sergej Milinković-Savić.
Benevento tested Lazio goalkeeper Pepe Reina and then found the equalizer on the stroke of halftime as a corner eventually came through to Pasquale Schiattarella, who fired in off the post.
Schiattarella was sent off in stoppage time as he was shown a straight red card for a lunge on Lazio forward Joaquín Correa.
Earlier, bottom club Crotone managed a 0-0 draw at Udinese.
