Serie A: Lazio fined €150,000 for breaking COVID-19 rules while president, club doctors get suspensions
Lazio said in a statement they would appeal the decisions taken following an FIGC investigation of positive tests at the club in October and November.
Milan: Lazio president Claudio Lotito has been banned for seven months and the club fined €150,000 ($177,000) for breaking COVID-19 rules, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) announced on Friday.
Club doctors Ivo Pulcini and Fabio Rodia were also suspended for 12 months each, the FIGC said, but the Roman club escaped a Serie A points deduction.
Lazio said in a statement they would appeal the decisions taken following an FIGC investigation of positive tests at the club in October and November.
Lazio were accused of failing to alert local health authorities when eight staff tested positive late October, on the eve of a Champions League match in Bruges, and then in November, before another Champions League match in St Petersburg.
UEFA requires players and staff to undergo tests before European matches. At least one Lazio player was positive in UEFA tests but negative in Serie A tests in the same period.
The federation also criticised Lazio for "not having prevented" three players from taking part in a squad training session on 3 November, despite a positive test the day before.
Lazio are also said to have fielded players in Serie A who should have been in "a period of compulsory isolation, in the absence of symptoms, of at least 10 days".
FIGC prosecutors had requested a €200,000 fine for the club, a 13-month suspension for Lotito, and 16 months for the team doctors.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Champions League: Manchester City's rich resources make 'impossible' quadruple quest a reality
Champions League is the only major trophy to escape Pep Guardiola since he arrived in Manchester five years ago is the one the club's owners brought him to the club to deliver.
Serie A: Benito Mussolini's great-grandson Romano Floriani Mussolini signs professional contract with Lazio
On his Instagram page, Romano Floriani Mussolini posted a photo of himself penning the contract until 2024 alongside Mauro Bianchessi, head of Lazio's youth section.
Champions League: Bayern Munich face PSG again, this time in quarters; Liverpool drawn against Real Madrid
The draw also pitted Premier League leaders Manchester City against Borussia Dortmund, with Chelsea set to play Porto in the other tie.