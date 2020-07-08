Serie A: Lazio defender Patric receives four-game ban, $11,300 fine for biting opponent
With Lazio’s title chances all but evaporating and players getting into an argument, the 27-year-old Patric suddenly dipped his head and bit Lecce defender Giulio Donati on the left arm.
Milan: Lazio defender Patric was banned for four games and fined 10,000 euros ($11,300) for biting an opponent.
The incident happened in stoppage time of Lazio’s 2-1 loss at relegation-threatened Lecce on Tuesday.
With Lazio’s title chances all but evaporating and players getting into an argument, the 27-year-old Patric suddenly dipped his head and bit Lecce defender Giulio Donati on the left arm.
The league’s disciplinary decision on Wednesday noted that the bite was caught by the VAR, and that it did not cause any injury to Donati.
Patric escaped the longer bans handed to Luis Suarez for bites in the last decade.
While playing for Liverpool, the forward was suspended for 10 matches by the English Football Association in 2013. The Uruguay international received a heavier punishment from FIFA for sinking his teeth into Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini at the 2014 World Cup, banned from all football for four months and nine international matches.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Serie A: AC Milan could have won title if I played right from start of season, says Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Ibrahimovic’s mere presence appears to have galvanized Milan, who last won the title in 2011. They have lost only twice since his arrival and climbed to fifth, having at one point dropped to 14th.
Serie A: Patience and possession key to Napoli's resurgence, says head coach Gennaro Gattuso
Gattuso, coaching his second Serie A club, is generally seen as a motivator rather than a tactician, mainly due to the fearsome reputation he built up as a player
How things are poised in Serie A, LaLiga and Premier League in quest for Champions League spots
Liverpool are the only side to have been confirmed champions in the three remaining top European leagues. Juventus and Real Madrid are primed to triumph in Italy and Spain.