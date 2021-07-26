Serie A: Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo undergoes medical ahead of fourth season with Turin club
The 36-year-old Portugal international, who has one-year left on his contract, flew back to northern Italy on Sunday night.
Milan: Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo underwent a medical in Turin on Monday ahead of his fourth season with Juventus, along with four other returning Euro 2020 participants.
The 36-year-old Portugal international, who has one-year left on his contract, flew back to northern Italy on Sunday night.
On Monday morning the top scorer in Serie A last season arrived at the team's medical centre for tests where he was greeted by about one hundred cheering Juve fans and signed autographs.
Also returning were European championship participants Dejan Kulusevski, Matthijs De Ligt, Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot.
Ronaldo was reported to be set to meet coach Massimiliano Allegri and the Juventus management to clarify his future amid speculation linking him with a move to Paris Saint-Germain.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner's future had been in doubt after a difficult campaign during which Juventus lost their Serie A crown after nine years, exited the Champions League in the last 16 and only sealed fourth place and elite European football on the final day.
Juventus open the new season at Udinese with Allegri, who signed Ronaldo in 2018, back at the helm two years after his shock departure despite winning five consecutive league titles with the Turin club.
Former Real Madrid and Manchester United star Ronaldo has scored 101 goals in total for the club in 133 games.
also read
Serie A: AC Milan sign defender Fode Ballo-Toure from Lille on four-year deal
"AC Milan are delighted to announce the permanent signing of Fode Ballo-Toure from AS Monaco," last season's Serie A runners-up said in a statement.
Chelsea's Olivier Giroud close to signing two-year deal with AC Milan, say reports
"Giroud is expected to be in Italy on Thursday to undergo medicals and sign the contract," wrote Sky Sport on its website.
Serie A: AS Roma complete transfer of goalkeeper Rui Patricio from Wolves on three-year contract
The 33-year-old becomes new Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho's first signing in a deal that runs until June 2024 and is worth an initial 11.5 million euros ($13.5 million) plus bonuses, the club said.