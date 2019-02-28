Serie A: Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo doubtul for Napoli clash after picking up ankle injury against Bologna

Rome: Cristiano Ronaldo is a doubt for Juventus' Serie A clash at Napoli on Sunday after picking up an ankle injury during the weekend's 1-0 win at Bologna, the club announced on Wednesday.

"For CR7, check ups have been scheduled for today (Wednesday) and tomorrow following a knock to his left ankle during the game against Bologna," Juventus said on their website.

Champions Juve travel to second-placed Napoli 13 points clear at the top of the league, and coach Massimiliano Allegri could leave the Portuguese out of the match knowing that even a defeat would likely not cause serious harm their bid for an eighth straight title.

Juve host Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on 12 March needing to overturn a 2-0 deficit after being beaten at the Wanda Metropolitano in the first leg of their last-16 tie with the La Liga outfit.

