Serie A: Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira ruled out for a month after undergoing heart surgery

Milan: Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira has undergone successful treatment for a heart problem and will be out of action for a month, the Italian champions confirmed on Wednesday.

The Germany World Cup winner had already been ruled out of the midweek Champions League tie at Atletico Madrid because of atrial arrhythmia — an irregular heartbeat.

Juventus said in a statement that the 31-year-old had undergone surgery on Wednesday morning in Turin by the club's cardiologist Fiorenzo Gaita.

"After a short period of convalescence (Khedira) will be able to resume his activity approximately within one month," it added.

Khedira went for treatment after feeling his heart rate suddenly speed up in training on Tuesday. The condition causes an irregular and fast heart rate and can result in dizziness, shortness of breath and tiredness.

The German will miss Juventus's top-of-the table clash at Serie A rivals Napoli on 3 March and their Champions League second leg clash against Atletico on 12 March.

"He's an important player for us with good international experience," said coach Massimiliano Allegri.

Arsenal's Swiss defender Stephan Lichsteiner suffered from the same condition when playing for Juventus at the end of 2015 and was out for a month before returning to action.

Khedira has been struggling with a variety of health issues this season, and has played just nine league games and 15 matches in total.

He suffered a thigh injury in September which ruled him out for five weeks and then hurt his ankle on his return in November.

