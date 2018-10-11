You are here:
Serie A: Juventus lose appeal against one-match stand closure; receive further conditional punishment

Milan: Italian champions Juventus on Thursday lost their appeal against a one-match closure of their south stand with a further suspended punishment added for racist chanting by fans towards Napoli's Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

File image of Juventus fans. AFP

The Italian FA's appeals court ruled that the club's south stand will be closed for Juventus's game against Genoa on 20 October in the Allianz Stadium, and again conditionally for the following home game against Cagliari on 3 November, depending on fans' behaviour.

Italian league observers reported hearing Koulibaly targeted by the racist abuse in the game on 29 September which hosts Juventus won 3-1 to move six points clear of Carlo Ancelotti's side.

Juventus play Genoa after the international break with the champions pushing to keep their 100 percent record with a ninth win in the league this season. The Italian FA also confirmed a fine of 10,000 euros ($11,500) against the Serie A champions.


