Serie A: Juventus-Inter Milan clash among five matches to be postponed following coronavirus outbreak

Five Serie A matches scheduled for this weekend, including the clash between Juventus and Inter Milan, have been postponed because of the ongoing coronavirus crisis, Italy’s football League said on Saturday.

All five football games, which also include matches between AC Milan-Genoa, Parma-Spal, Sassuolo-Brescia and Udinese-Fiorentina, will be played instead on 13 May.

The matches had been due to go ahead behind closed doors after the government banned public gatherings in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. However, a football official, speaking off the record, said broadcasters and fans did not want the matches to be played in empty stadiums.

