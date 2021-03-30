Serie A: Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon to miss Turin derby after being handed one-match ban for blasphemy
Buffon had been fined 5,000 euros last month by the Italian Football Federation, but escaped a ban. However, the FIGC's Court of Appeal upheld the Federal Prosecutor's appeal and imposed a ban.
Milan: Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon was on Tuesday handed a one-match ban for blasphemy which would rule him out of next weekend's Turin derby.
The 43-year-old Italian World Cup winner had been fined 5,000 euros ($6,000) last month by the Italian Football Federation, but escaped a ban.
However, the FIGC's Court of Appeal upheld the Federal Prosecutor's appeal and imposed a ban, meaning Buffon will be ruled out of Saturday's game at Torino.
Buffon was overheard using a "blasphemous expression" towards teammate Manolo Portanova during Juve's 4-0 league win over Parma on 19 December.
Buffon, who holds the record for Serie A matches played with 654, was not caught on camera but there was an audio recording of the incident.
Since 2010, the Italian FA have taken disciplinary action against several players and coaches heard disrespecting God or the sacred.
But the penalties have increased this season with empty stadiums allowing the microphones and cameras to capture heated exchanges between players and coaches.
AS Roma midfielder Bryan Cristante and Lazio's Manuel Lazzari were both suspended for a match this season for "blasphemous" remarks.
