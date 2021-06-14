Serie A: Juventus' Gianluigi Buffon in the middle of ‘important discussions’ over future amid reports of return to Parma
Reports in the Italian media suggest Buffon could well end up in Serie B, back at Parma, the club where he began his decorated career aged 17 in 1995.
Rome: Gianluigi Buffon may have ended his near two-decade career at Juventus but retirement is the last thing on the mind of the Italian football colossus.
"I'm in the middle of important discussions which will ultimately lead me abroad to play as a first team regular in the Champions League, or in Italy," the 43-year-old said on Monday.
Reports in the Italian media suggest Buffon could well end up in Serie B, back at Parma, the club where he began his decorated career aged 17 in 1995.
"In any case it will be something I'm not going to regret," Buffon told Mediaset television.
At Parma he won the precursor to the Europa League, the UEFA Cup, and the Italian Cup in 1999 before joining Juventus in 2001. Since then Buffon and Juve have been inseparable aside from a season-long spell at Paris Saint-Germain in 2018-19.
One of the stars of Italy's 2006 World Cup triumph with a record 176 caps for his country, he also holds the Serie A record of the number of games played — 657.
He has also won 10 Serie a titles amongst his many honours, but the Champions League has eluded him, with Juve the losing finalists in 2003, 2015 and 2017.
also read
'It is beyond a dream', India striker Sunil Chhetri reminisces on completing 16 years in international football
It was on this day, 16 years ago that Chhetri donned the India jersey for the first time, in a match against Pakistan in Quetta under then head coach Sukhwinder Singh.
Euro 2020: Lorenzo Pellegrini joins Italy's injury list on eve of opening game against Turkey
Italy have submitted a request to UEFA to bring in Fiorentina's Gaetano Castrovilli in their 26-man squad after Roma midfielder Pellegrini pulled up with a muscular problem in training midweek.
Euro 2020: Christian Eriksen emergency follows FIFPRO's warning of too many games
Though it is still unclear what caused Eriksen’s health scare, the relentless schedule resulting from the pandemic has been far from ideal.