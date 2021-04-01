Sports

Serie A: Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci contracts coronavirus on Italy duty

Turkey defender Merih Demiral also tested positive while with his national side and returned to Turin on a medical flight, the team said.

Agence France-Presse April 01, 2021 22:30:23 IST
File image of Italy's Leonardo Bonucci. Image courtesy: Twitter/@acmilan

Milan: Juventus centre-back Leonardo Bonucci has tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from international duty with Italy, the Serie A club announced on Thursday.

"Bonucci underwent a test for COVID-19 which came back positive," Juventus said in a statement.

"The player has already been placed in home isolation."

Turkey defender Merih Demiral also tested positive while with his national side and returned to Turin on a medical flight, the team said.

The 23-year-old is isolating in the Juventus team's J-Hotel.

Both players will miss Saturday's Turin derby against Torino.

Four members of Italy's staff contracted the virus during the World Cup qualifiers, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) said on Wednesday after the team's 2-0 World Cup qualifying win in Lithuania.

The Azzurri also played in Bulgaria on Sunday where they won by the same scoreline.

The entire Italy team had been tested in Sofia on Monday, with negative results, but on Tuesday a staff member complained of mild symptoms with a sore throat.

The person was isolated and returned to Italy where a test was positive.

 

Updated Date: April 01, 2021 22:30:23 IST

