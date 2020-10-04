Serie A: Juventus could force Napoli to forfeit match after two players from latter's team test COVID-19 positive
Two Napoli players have tested positive for COVID-19 and Italian media reported that local health authorities prohibited the team from traveling on Saturday and ordered the team and staff to self-isolate.
Turin: Napoli could be forced to forfeit its Serie A match at Juventus on Sunday.
Defending champion Juventus issued a statement Saturday saying its players will go onto the field for the game against Napoli despite its opponents reportedly being banned from traveling because of coronavirus cases.
Serie A's governing body also said on Saturday night that the match was still scheduled to go ahead the following evening.
This could force Napoli to forfeit the match 3-0.
Two Napoli players have tested positive for COVID-19 and Italian media reported that local health authorities prohibited the team from traveling on Saturday and ordered the team and staff to self-isolate.
Sunday’s match in Turin has not been officially postponed and the Italian league’s protocol for COVID cases is the same as UEFA rules. If a team has 13 available players, including at least one goalkeeper, the game can go ahead.
“Juventus Football Club announces that the First Team will take to the field for the Juventus-Napoli match tomorrow at 20:45, as foreseen by the Serie A League calendar,” read a statement by Juventus on its website and social media channels.
Napoli midfielder Eljif Elmas tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, just a day after teammate Piotr Zielinski and a squad staff member tested positive.
There has been constant testing at the club after Napoli played Genoa last weekend. More than 20 Genoa players and staff members have tested positive.
Genoa’s match at Torino on Saturday had already been postponed.
Juventus has reported that two staff members have coronavirus but that “these are neither players nor members of the technical or medical staff.”
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Premier League: Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara tests positive for COVID-19
Thiago, who joined from Bayern Munich this month, missed Monday's 3-1 win over Arsenal and will now self-isolate. He'll miss another clash with Arsenal in the League Cup on Thursday as well as Sunday's Premier League trip to Aston Villa.
Serie A: Atletico Madrid forward Alvaro Morata undergoes medical ahead of return to Juventus
Morata, 27, who won the Italian title twice during a two-season spell in Turin from 2014 to 2016, is set to sign a one-year loan deal worth 10 million euros
Premier League: Jurgen Klopp concerned about Liverpool players travelling across the world amid soaring COVID-19 cases
Liverpool's Brazilian trio of Alisson Becker, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino have been called up for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers, while a host of other players will disperse across Europe for various international fixtures.