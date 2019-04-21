Serie A: Juventus clinch eight consecutive Scudetto with comeback victory over Fiorentina

Milan: Juventus clinched their eighth consecutive Serie A title on Saturday with a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Fiorentina.

Alex Sandro's diving header on 37 minutes and an own goal from Fiorentina defender German Pezzella after a Cristiano Ronaldo cross in the 53rd minute sealed a 35th Scudetto.

Serbian defender Nikola Milenkovic had put Fiorentina ahead after less than six minutes.

Bolstered by five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo, Juventus dominated the domestic league this season and are 20 points clear of nearest rivals Napoli with just five games to play.

Massimiliano Allegri's side have lost only two matches, against Genoa and SPAL, with 28 wins and three draws.

Their eight straight title sees Juventus overtake French club Lyon for the record of consecutive victories in the top five European leagues.

Juventus also equalled the record for the earliest the Italian title has been won, with five games to spare, achieved by Torino in 1948, Fiorentina in 1956 and Inter Milan in 2007.

Allegri's side had needed just one more point to seal victory after their shock Champions League exit at the Juventus Stadium to Ajax last Tuesday.

Juventus have been hit hard by injuries with defender Giorgio Chiellini out along with Sami Khedira, Mario Mandzukic, Paulo Dybala and Douglas Costa.

Ronaldo threatened early, but defender Milenkovic gave Fiorentina hope of a first win in eight trips to the Allianz Stadium.

Giovanni Simeone had the ball in the back of the net on 25 minutes but the goal was ruled offside, before Sandro got his head to Miralem Pjanic's corner to pull the teams level before the break.

Ronaldo threatened after the break, crossing for Federico Bernardeschi, but Pezzella clumsily turned into his own net.

Allegri brought on teenage star Moise Kean in place of Bernardeschi on 74 minutes, but the 19-year-old could not add to his six goals scored in his previous six appearances.

Ronaldo will have to settle for a Serie A title in his first season in Italy after missing out on a sixth Champions League crown.

It was the 34-year-old's sixth domestic league title, having won three with Manchester United and two with Real Madrid.

The Portuguese now has 28 trophies in total, including the Euro 2016 title with Portugal.

Juventus also remain on track to match the record 102 points achieved under Antonio Conte in 2014.

