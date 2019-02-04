Serie A: Juventus' Brazilian winger Douglas Costa escapes unhurt after being involved in car crash outside Turin

Turin: Juventus and Brazil winger Douglas Costa has escaped unhurt after he was involved in a car crash.
The incident occurred on Monday on a motorway in northern Italy as Douglas Costa was returning to Turin.
His Jeep was involved in a collision with a Fiat Punto, and the driver of that car was taken to hospital for minor injuries.
Juventus was not training on Monday as the players had two days off following Saturday's 3-3 draw against Parma.
Douglas Costa was substituted at halftime during that match with a muscle injury in his left thigh.
Jeez, these are the conditions of Douglas Costa’s car after his highway crash.
Allegedly, miraculously the Juventus player has no injuries.
A man from a different car has been transported to hospital with code yellow. pic.twitter.com/eBBLNSMOpE
— Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) February 4, 2019
Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.
Updated Date: Feb 04, 2019 23:45:24 IST