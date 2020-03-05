You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Serie A: Italy likely to order that all league games be played behind closed doors to curb coronavirus threat

Sports Reuters Mar 05, 2020 00:07:58 IST

  • The government last month banned sporting events in the worst-affected northern regions.

  • So far, 10 Serie A matches have been postponed as well as two in the Coppa Italia.

  • Italy’s epidemic has spread, with 79 dead and 2,502 cases, and ministers are considering new measures.

Rome: Italy is likely to order all top-flight Serie A football games to be played behind closed doors in efforts to curb Europe’s worst coronavirus outbreak, the sports minister said on Wednesday.

Serie A: Italy likely to order that all league games be played behind closed doors to curb coronavirus threat

An AS Roma fan wears a sanitary mask as he watches the Italian Serie A match between Roma and Lecce at the Olympic Stadium. LaPresse via AP

“We are heading towards that decision,” Vincenzo Spadafora told reporters when asked if the government was thinking of barring fans.

The government last month banned sporting events in the worst-affected northern regions. So far, 10 Serie A matches have been postponed as well as two in the Coppa Italia.

However, Italy’s epidemic has spread, with 79 dead and 2,502 cases, and ministers are considering new measures.

The Turin city government has called off the Juventus versus AC Milan Coppa Italia semi-final second leg, which had been scheduled for Wednesday, because it could not enforce a ban on fans from affected regions.

Thursday’s Napoli versus  Inter Milan Coppa match is also off.

Spadafora’s announcement came as Serie A bosses were meeting to discuss the situation. Until now, they have preferred to postpone matches rather than play behind closed doors.

But with an already crowded fixture list, the league is running out of dates for rescheduled matches.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Mar 05, 2020 00:07:58 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement




Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores