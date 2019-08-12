Serie A: Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic on verge of completing loan move to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, claim reports

Berlin: Inter Milan and Croatia winger Ivan Perisic has confirmed that he is on the verge of a move to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, according to reports in German media.

Perisic was spotted in Munich on Monday morning, and reportedly told Bild newspaper that he had undergone a medical check.

According to Bild, Bayern will pay a loan fee of five million Euros ($5.6m) for the 2018 World Cup finalist, with the option to buy him outright for around €20 million at the end of the season.

Perisic's current contract at Inter runs until 2022, but he is reportedly set to play less of a role under new coach Antonio Conte.

At Bayern, he will provide much-needed reinforcement on the wing following the departure of club icons Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery at the end of last season.

The German giants had initially targeted Leroy Sane, but turned their attentions to Perisic after the Manchester City winger was confirmed to have torn his anterior cruciate ligament last week, potentially ruling him out until early 2020.