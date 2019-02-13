You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Serie A: Inter Milan strip Mauro Icardi of captaincy in favour of goalkeeper Samir Handanovic

Sports Agence France-Presse Feb 13, 2019 19:17:29 IST

Milan: Mauro Icardi has been stripped of the Inter Milan captaincy in favour of goalkeeper Samir Handanovic, the Italian club announced on Wednesday.

The switch comes as Icardi, 25, has yet to sign a new contract amid protracted negotiations between the club and his wife Wanda Nara, who also acts as his agent.

Soccer Football - Champions League - Group Stage - Group B - FC Barcelona v Inter Milan - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - October 24, 2018 Inter Milan's Mauro Icardi looks dejected after the match REUTERS/Albert Gea - RC1DCD297AA0

File image of Inter Milan's Mauro Icardi. Reuters/Albert Gea

"The new captain of the team is Samir Handanovic," the Serie A outfit tweeted.

Inter are third in Serie A, 20 points behind champions Juventus, and five points ahead of city rivals AC Milan in fourth.

Luciano Spalletti's side returned to winning ways last weekend against Parma having taken just one point from their three previous Serie A games.

Spalletti had after the game demanded a swift conclusion to the contract negotiations.

The Chinese-owned club crashed out of the Champions League and travel to Rapid Vienna for their Europe League round of 32, first-leg game on Thursday.

Icardi joined Inter in 2013 from Sampdoria, while Handanovic, 34, arrived in 2012 from Udinese.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

Updated Date: Feb 13, 2019 19:17:29 IST

Also See



fp-premium

fp-mobile




Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories




Cricket Scores