Serie A: Inter Milan score late goals to snatch 3-1 win at Cagliari, move second
Nicolò Barella, Danilo D'Ambrosio and Romelu Lukaku scored in the final 15 minutes after Riccardo Sottil had given Cagliari the lead shortly before halftime.
Milan: Inter Milan scored three late goals to snatch a 3-1 win at Cagliari in Serie A on Sunday and help ease a miserable week.
Inter moved second, two points below AC Milan, which hosts Parma later. Napoli and Juventus can move back to within a point of Inter with wins over Sampdoria and Genoa, respectively.
Inter was looking to pick itself up after another early Champions League exit. The Nerazzurri drew 0-0 against Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday and failed to progress from the group stage for the third successive year.
Inter started brightly but were denied several times by fine stops from Cagliari goalkeeper Alessio Cragno.
And it was Cagliari which took the lead three minutes from the break with its first real goalscoring opportunity as Sottil's initial shot was blocked but he fired home the rebound.
Inter wasted more opportunities before finally equalizing in the 77th minute. A corner was punched clear by Cragno but came out to Barella, who volleyed it into the back of the net.
And Inter turned it around completely in the 84th with a header from D'Ambrosio, who had only been on the field for about a minute.
Cagiari pushed hard for the equalizer and was caught out by a rapid counterattack that was finished by Lukaku.
Serie A: Juventus director a suspect in fixing Italian language test for Luis Suarez
Suárez was linked to a move in September from Barcelona to nine-time defending Serie A champion Juventus.
Champions League: 'I am not going to resign' says Zinedine Zidane after Real Madrid's loss against Shakhtar
This was Real's seventh defeat in the last nine Champions League matches they have played without Ramos, who is currently injured.
Serie A match between Udinese, Atalanta postponed due to heavy rain
The referee initially delayed the kick-off but almost an hour later called off the game as the rain fell harder and there was no sight of an improvement.