Serie A: Inter Milan defender Danilo D'Ambrosio tests positive for COVID-19

The 32-year-old Italy international is isolating at home after testing positive during the latest round of tests on Monday.

Milan: Inter Milan defender Danilo D'Ambrosio has tested positive for coronavirus , the Serie A leaders announced on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old Italy international is isolating at home after testing positive during the latest round of tests on Monday.

"The team group will now follow the necessary procedures provided for by the health protocol," the team added.

D'Ambrosio did not play against Torino on Sunday after feeling unwell as Inter moved nine points clear on top of the league with a 2-1 win.

Antonio Conte's side next host Sassuolo as they target a first league title since 2010.