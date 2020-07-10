Serie A: Inter Milan concede late equaliser in 2-2 draw against Verona; Udinese beat SPAL
Inter were left one point behind Atalanta, although still with a safe cushion of 14 points ahead of fifth-place Roma and a solid hold on the final Champions League place.
Four days after a dispiriting home loss to Bologna, Inter Milan again conceded a late goal in a 2-2 draw at Hellas Verona on Thursday.
Miguel Veloso equalised for Verona from the centre of the area four minutes from time.
The result meant Inter failed to reclaim third place in Serie A from Atalanta, who jumped ahead following their ninth straight win, against Sampdoria, on Wednesday.
Verona, who won a promotion playoff after finishing fifth in Serie B last season, have exceeded expectations this campaign and are in ninth place.
Verona took an early lead through Darko Lazović, who dribbled around Milan Škriniar to score from a tight angle.
Antonio Candreva equalised shortly after the break by converting the rebound after a shot from Romelu Lukaku off the post.
Then Inter went ahead minutes later when Verona fullback Federico Dimarco, who is on loan from Inter, scored an own goal by inadvertently deflecting a cross from Candreva.
Earlier, Udinese took a step toward safety with a 3-0 win at last-place Spal.
Rodrigo De Paul, Stefano Okaka and Kevin Lasagna scored for Udinese, which moved eight points above the drop zone.
