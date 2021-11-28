Serie A: Injured Federico Chiesa ruled out till after Christmas, says Juventus
Italy forward Chiesa played just the first half of Saturday's 1-0 home defeat to Atalanta and in a statement Juve said that he had picked up a low-grade tear in his left thigh.
Milan: Federico Chiesa will be out of action until after Serie A's Christmas break with a thigh injury, Juventus said on Sunday.
"His return is expected for after the Christmas break," Juve said.
Serie A play their last round of fixtures in 2021 on 22 December and then returns on 6 January for the traditional 'Befana' holiday.
Juve sit eighth in Italy's top flight following Saturday's loss, seven points behind fourth-placed Atalanta who are in the final Champions League spot.
They travel south on Tuesday to take on bottom side Salernitana.
