Italy forward Chiesa played just the first half of Saturday's 1-0 home defeat to Atalanta and in a statement Juve said that he had picked up a low-grade tear in his left thigh.

Milan: Federico Chiesa will be out of action until after Serie A's Christmas break with a thigh injury, Juventus said on Sunday.

"His return is expected for after the Christmas break," Juve said.

Serie A play their last round of fixtures in 2021 on 22 December and then returns on 6 January for the traditional 'Befana' holiday.

Juve sit eighth in Italy's top flight following Saturday's loss, seven points behind fourth-placed Atalanta who are in the final Champions League spot.

They travel south on Tuesday to take on bottom side Salernitana.