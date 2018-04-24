Serie A: Hellas Verona edge closer to relegation after defeat against Genoa

Milan: Verona edged closer to a return to Serie B after just one season on Monday after falling to a 3-1 defeat against Genoa, whose top-flight survival is assured.

Brazilian Daniel Bessa – who moved on loan to Genoa from Verona in January – scored a goal which could see his parent team relegated.

Iuri Medeiros got the opener after six minutes at the Marassi, but Brazilian Romulo slotted in a penalty awarded for a handball to get the visitors back on level terms after 64 minutes.

Midfielder Bessa then came off the bench and gave Genoa the advantage after 78 minutes with Macedonian Goran Pandev sealing the victory in injury time.

"I was looking to progress in my career and I came to Genoa," said Bessa.

"Our aim was to stay up, we achieved that tonight and so the last five months have been very positive."

Genoa move up to 11th position.

Verona are six points from safety with just four games left, including tough clashes against champions Juventus and AC Milan to come.

Benevento became the first team to be relegated after just one year in Italy's top flight despite an impressive 1-0 win at AC Milan on Saturday.