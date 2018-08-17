Serie A: Genoa, Sampdoria fixtures postponed at request of two clubs following Morandi motorway bridge collapse

Milan: The Serie A matches involving Genoa and Sampdoria on Sunday have been postponed at the request of the two clubs in the wake of Tuesday’s motorway bridge collapse in their city which killed at least 38 people.

An 80-metre-long section of the bridge, part of a motorway linking the port city of Genoa with southern France, gave way in busy lunchtime traffic, sending dozens of vehicles into free-fall.

Genoa’s chief prosecutor, Francesco Cozzi, said on Thursday that 10-20 people were still missing.