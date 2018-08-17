You are here:
Serie A: Genoa, Sampdoria fixtures postponed at request of two clubs following Morandi motorway bridge collapse

Sports Reuters Aug 17, 2018 13:15:54 IST

Milan: The Serie A matches involving Genoa and Sampdoria on Sunday have been postponed at the request of the two clubs in the wake of Tuesday’s motorway bridge collapse in their city which killed at least 38 people.

A large section of the bridge collapsed over an industrial area in the Italian city of Genoa during a sudden and violent storm. AP

An 80-metre-long section of the bridge, part of a motorway linking the port city of Genoa with southern France, gave way in busy lunchtime traffic, sending dozens of vehicles into free-fall.

Genoa’s chief prosecutor, Francesco Cozzi, said on Thursday that 10-20 people were still missing.


