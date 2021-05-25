Serie A: Gennaro Gattuso to take over coaching reins at Fiorentina after Napoli stint ends
The announcement came two days after Gattuso coached his final game with Napoli and after Giuseppe Iachini’s contract was not renewed by Fiorentina.
Former World Cup winner Gennaro Gattuso was named coach of Fiorentina on Tuesday.
Gattuso played on the Italy team that won the 2006 World Cup. He has also coached Sion, Palermo, OFI Crete, Pisa and AC Milan, and he is Calabrian like Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso.
Fiorentina are looking to improve upon a 13th-place finish in Serie A.
