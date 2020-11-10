Serie A: Fiorentina rope in Cesare Prandelli as head coach after firing Giuseppe Iachini

Fiorentina have won only two of their seven league matches and are 12th in Serie A, nine points behind leader AC Milan.

Florence: Fiorentina fired coach Giuseppe Iachini on Monday and replaced him with Cesare Prandelli, who returned to the Italian club after a 10-year absence.

Fiorentina have won only two of their seven league matches and are 12th in Serie A, nine points behind leader AC Milan.

Iachini replaced Vincenzo Montella in December and led Fiorentina to 10th spot last season, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Beppe Iachini had to manage a particularly difficult situation last season and, in a very complicated general context, managed to raise the fate of the team by finishing in 10th place.

“Unfortunately, after a careful and scrupulous analysis of the start of this new season and the results obtained to date, the club believes that the best solution is to relieve the current coach of his duties.”

The 63-year-old Prandelli was in charge of Fiorentina from 2005 to 2010, when he left to coach the Italian national team.

He twice secured Champions League qualification with Fiorentina, reaching the round of 16 in 2010.